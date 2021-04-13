IPOB Fighting Good Cause But Wrong Strategy – Gov Ikpeazu

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has explained the dilemma of Southeast political leaders on the subject of the indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its activities.

Ikpeazu said while the group is fighting “a good cause, ” it is doing so in the wrong way.

The governor spoke on Arise Television on Tuesday, while responding to questions on the establisment of the Southeast security outfit, Ebube Agu.

According to him, the group is pushing against injustice, marginalisation and trust deficit in the politics of Nigeria.

However, he said the group’s strategy was wrong.

He stated: “I do not subscribed to the strategy of IPOB in pushing their goals. And the reason why i do not is because I am yet to see the end of the tunnel from where i am standing, and i do not want to be plunged in the dark.

“And for us to move on we must engage and discuss the issues that is bordering all of us.”

Ikpeazu said operatives of Ebube Agu would oversee and monitor the activities of vigilante groups in the Southeast.

He explained that “the launch of the security outfit is to see how best we can protect lives and properties of citizens within this geopolitical zone.”

According to Ikpeazu, what is of importance at this moment is to ensure that operatives of Ebube Agu are properly equipped and funded.