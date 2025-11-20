IPOB: ‘Have Mercy On Nnamdi Kanu’ – Representative Pleads In Court

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A representative of the convicted leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Hon. Obi Aguocha, on Thursday begged the Federal High Court in Abuja to show mercy to Nnamdi Kanu shortly after he was convicted on all charges.

Aguocha, who represents the Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, made the emotional plea during the allocutus stage after Justice James Omotosho announced a recess ahead of sentencing scheduled for 3:50pm.

THE WHISTLER had reported that Kanu was convicted on all counts under the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, following years of legal battles between the IPOB leader and the Federal Government.

With Kanu’s lawyers absent at the moment the court requested an allocutus, Aguocha stepped forward, describing it as both a personal and civic responsibility to speak for him.

He said, “The matter has come to a closure. For now, I’m not his lawyer. I wouldn’t know whether there was a safety appeal, but for now, the Lord he’s my brother.

“He’s my friend. I went to school with him. We attended primary and secondary school together, though he was my junior, but it is my responsibility and obligation as a member of the National Assembly to represent him as well as the Lord.

“I plead for mercy. I plead for clemency, and for stability of not just the south east, but as well as Nigeria,” he said.

Aguocha echoed the prosecution’s earlier remark that Nigeria is facing severe instability, but insisted that mercy could help calm tensions rather than escalate them.

“Like the prosecutor said, Nigeria is bleeding over the last few days. We must bring some of these issues to bear and understand how to find common solutions to our common problem of terrorism,” he said.

He also urged the court to consider broader fairness, suggesting that others who have committed worse acts have not been subjected to the same level of prosecution.

“I also wish to appeal to the prosecution team that is being done to other people out there, also doing more worse than him,” he said.

With Kanu approaching his late 50s, Aguocha pleaded that the court factor in the personal cost the years-long trial has inflicted on him and his family.

“So I want the court to take judicial notice of that, that this trial has gone on for almost 10 years. He’s almost 56 or 57 years old, he has been absent in his family life, his children, his community, his family, so to show mercy, to tamper justice with mercy,” he said.

Aguocha told the court that leniency could contribute to national healing.

“And as we move forward, it shall be great for our country. Thank you very much for the opportunity. I’m a friend of the court. I welcome the government.

“So thank you for giving me the opportunity to address the court. Thank you, sir. Thanks.”

The court is expected to deliver its sentencing decision after the recess.