IPOB Lawyer Insists DSS Must Comply With Court Judgment Against Attack On Home

Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor has again asked Nigerian security agencies, including the Department of State Services, DSS, to immediately comply with the judgment of the Federal High Court, Awka, Anambra State which condemned security agents’ bloody invasion of his ancestral home on June 6, 2021.

Ejiofor is the main counsel for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Recall that Ejiofor, counsel for Mrs Felicia Okoro, had alleged in his application that his late Personal Assistant Mr. Samuel Okoro was gruesomely murdered, “and his lifeless body burnt to ashes by the combined team of the operatives of the State Security Services(DSS), the Nigeria Police, the Nigerian Army, and one Chukwuka Chizorom Ofoegbu (a.k.a Ijele Speaks).”

He had filed a fundamental right application seeking compensation and condemnation of the act of the security agents among other reliefs sought.



On October 27, 2022, Justice H. A. Nganjiwa held that the killing of Okoro was illegal, unlawful, inhumane and in contravention of his fundamental rights to life, and dignity of a human person.

The court was said to have awarded about N155m as general damages and costs against the Nigerian Security agencies.

Furthermore, they were directed to tender a public apology (which must be published on national dallies) to Felicia Okoro, the deceased wife.

At the time, Ejiofor rejoiced at the favorable court decision.

About one month after the judgment was delivered, Ejiofor, in a statement made available to our correspondent, on Thursday implied that it has not been complied with by relevant defendants in the case.

He therefore called on the security agents to immediately comply with the judgment of the court without further delay.