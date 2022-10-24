IPOB Lawyer Reacts As Woman Detained For 2 Years Regains Freedom

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Mrs Ngozi Umeadi, who has been in detention for over two years at Suleja Prison in Niger State over alleged membership of the Indigenous People of Biafra, was on Monday released.

Barr Aloy Ejimakor, special counsel to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in a reaction, described Umeadi as ‘a prisoner of conscience. He wrote, “Kudos to #MNK, the Kanu family, her frontline lawyer, Barr Mandela Umegborogu & the others who made it happen. #TeamWork.”

Our correspodent reported that Mrs Umeadi’s bail conditions were met last Friday, but it was too late to affect her formal release, according to her counsel, Barr Prince Mandela Umez, a member of the legal team of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Mrs Umeadi, a mother of five, hails from Anambra State. She was granted bail last December, with strident conditions, making her unable to meet them.

According to her lawyer, “She was granted bail with two sureties, who must have N5m each in their bank accounts, and having companies registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission. They must also produce their statements of accounts, and tax clearance certificates for three years.

“The conditions were strident indeed. We put in effort. I briefed Nnamdi Kanu, and he encouraged us to do our best. She is a free woman now. It is a commendation to the judiciary for granting her bail.”

Kanu is being detained at the custody of the Department of State Services for allegedly running a proscribed group, jumping bail and treason.

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja on October 13, 2022, discharged Kanu, but Nigeria’s attorney general, Mr Abubakar Malami, said his discharge did not imply acquittal. His office had appealed the judgement.