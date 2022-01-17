IPOB Leaders Working Against Efforts To Secure Nnamdi Kanu’s Release —Mbazulike Amaechi

An elder statesman, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, Monday, accused the hierarchy of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of sabotaging the efforts to release IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Chief Amechi, a First Republic minister, last year led a high-powered Igbo delegation to visit President Muhammadu Buhari to make case for political solutions to Kanu’s release. The president had promised them to consider their plea. However, President Buhari reneged from the promise when he said he would not want to interfere with the judiciary in Kanu’s trial.

Chief Amaechi, in a statement, blamed the development on the utterances and actions of the IPOB hierarchy. He also threatened to pull out of the negotiations.

He wrote, “I have personally contacted Barr Ejiofor, Kanu’s lawyer, and expressed my concerns and sought for his intervention, about the action of some IPOB leaders which is endangering the ongoing discussion and negotiation about the release of Nnamdi Kanu and the Igbo question.

“Their sit-at-home order is ruining Igbo economy and sabotaging the effort to release Nnamdi Kanu.

“They must stop their actions and utterances which make the release of their leader more difficult. If they don’t, I will withdraw my own efforts”

Kanu is billed to appear in an FCT High Court on Tuesday on charges of running an illegal organisation, jumping bail and treason.

IPOB declared Tuesday sit-at-home in honour of Kanu.