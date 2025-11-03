IPOB Mobilizes For U.S. Protest Over Christian Genocide Claim

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced plans for a peaceful demonstration in Washington, D.C., aimed at drawing international attention to what it described as the persecution of Christians and Indigenous communities in Nigeria.

The protest, according to a statement issued by IPOB’s spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, on behalf of the group’s leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, will involve members of the Biafran community and other concerned groups in the United States.

Powerful said the demonstration was in response to reports that a Nigerian government delegation would be visiting the U.S. to engage policymakers and project a positive image of the country.

He explained that the protest would be “a peaceful and lawful expression of conscience,” emphasizing that IPOB’s intention was to raise awareness about alleged human rights violations and to call for global attention to ongoing insecurity in parts of Nigeria.

“We will not allow the same government presiding over displacement and killings of innocent people to present a false picture of peace and justice while many communities are still suffering,” the statement read in part.

Powerful noted that the protest was not a call for confrontation but for civic expression.

“This is not a violent call. This is not a call for confrontation. It is a call for a mass, peaceful display of conscience,” he said.

He urged Biafrans, Christians, and Indigenous Nigerians living in the United States to participate in the event, stressing that it would be conducted within the bounds of U.S. law.

“Bring your voice, bring your flag, bring your faith, and bring your courage,” Powerful stated. “Let the world see a sea of solidarity for justice and freedom in the heart of Washington.”

He added that the movement was calling on people of goodwill, human rights defenders, and civil society groups to join the march.

“No diplomatic engagement can erase the pain of those who have suffered loss. The world must hear their cry and stand with the oppressed,” he said.

IPOB also restated its commitment to peaceful advocacy for self-determination and human rights protection, adding that the date and venue for the Washington protest would be announced soon.