IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother Says Ejimakor Remains Special Counsel

Prince Kanunta Kanu, younger brother of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Wednesday, debunked claims of IPOB’s head of media, Mr Emma Powerful, that Barr Aloy Ejimakor has been sacked as IPOB’s special counsel.

Ejimakor came under fire by Powerful after he released a handwritten letter of Kanu to Simon Ekpa, acclaimed prime minister of Biafra Republic Government in Exile, which ordered the stoppage of sit-at-home in Southeast, a directive Ekpa kicked against.

Powerful on Tuesday stated that, “The IPOB leadership henceforth declares Barr Ejimakor a persona non grata. He must desist from parading himself as IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu counsel from this day.”

Kanunta, in a release, berated Powerful for anti-Nnamdi Kanu activities, affirming that only Nnamdi Kanu who appointed Ejimakor can disengage him as his special counsel.

He wrote, “Emma Powerful’s release is false and defamatory in its entirety. Barr Ejimakor has not been sacked. For avoidance of doubt, Barr Ejimakor physically met with Kanu on 24th July, 2023. And on 27 August, Kanu met with my younger sibling. The main event of both visitations was the Standing Order of Kanu’s ban on sit-at-home which he has issued through Barr Ejimakor on 24th July, 2023.

“Barrister Ejimakor was not hired or retained by this Emma Powerful or Department of State of IPOB (DOS) which Powerful stated he was speaking for. It was Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (in his official capacity as Supreme Leader of IPOB) that hired Barr Ejimakor in late 2017.

“Unless Emma Powerful and DOS believe that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has become vegetative (as they once rumored), how can they suddenly begin to make decisions for him?”

Kanunta said Mr Powerful and the DOS were jealous of how Kanu’s sit-at-home message which Ejimakor released had become effective. He recalled that both Powerful and DOS were being propelled by ‘the same animus and jealousy that had propelled them to mess up the first direct order issued by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in 2021, terminating the sit-at-home.

“The DOS was driven mad with jealousy and envy that the order was delivered to, and announced by my humble self (Prince Kingsley Kanunta Kanu) instead of the DOS, and for this reason alone the DOS sabotaged that initial effort by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to terminate the sit-at-home.

“Kanu referred to this sabotage in the latest order he issued to Barrister Aloy Ejimakor and noted how it had caused a rift between the DOS and myself to this day. It is a shame on the DOS that they are again levying the same fratricidal war on Barrister Ejimakor for the same silly reason they had traduced me back in 2021.

“They have become more vicious in their rage against Barrister Ejimakor, simply because Barrister Ejimakor delivered his message so effectively that it has finally ended the sit-at-home as Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had long desired, but which the pathetic DOS could not accomplish despite Mazi Nnamdi Kanu giving them several opportunities to do so.”