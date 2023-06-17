IPOB: ‘Only Nnamdi Kanu Can Determine Doctors To Visit Him’-Ejimakor

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Barr Aloy Ejimakor, special counsel to Mazi Kanu Nnamdi, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Saturday, said only the IPOB leader could determine who brings independent medical doctors of his choice for his consultation.

Ejimakor was responding to a publication by one Chika Edoziem, styled leader of IPOB Department of State, banning Ejimakor and independent medical doctors from visiting Kanu at the DSS custody in Abuja.

Edoziem, in the statement, claimed he had banned Ejimakor from visiting Kanu at the DSS where he is being detained over alleged running a proscribed group, jumping bail and treason.

Edoziem in the release, threatened Ejimakor and Kanu’s family. Reacting, Ejimakor said in accordance with the court order, ‘it’s Mazi Nnamdi Kanu alone that possesses the sole power and discretion to choose whoever he desires visitation from’.

Quoting him, “No other person can choose or impose visitors on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, not even the DSS, the Nigerian government, the courts, the IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers or relatives. Therefore, this Chika Edoziem and his ilk have no place in this matter of who is approved to visit Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, be it his lawyers, his doctors or his relatives.

“It’s also Mazi Nnamdi Kanu alone that has the power to invite a medical doctor of his personal choice to have a visitation with him. He had done it in the past – in August 2022 to my knowledge – and even as the visitation was mysteriously blocked at the last minute, my efforts and follow-up with the doctor generated the very first and only independent medical opinion that is being used today by all his lawyers and others in advancing his cases and pressing for the urgent medical attention he required since the rendition.”

Ejimakor in the release affirmed that he is assigned by the IPOB leader to bring medical doctors to attend to his ‘urgent independent medical care that he requires’.

In his words, “It was Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who directly assigned this task to me as part of my complex brief as his Special Counsel and as part of the all-round efforts to garner the urgent independent medical care that he requires.

“There’s nothing in this critical task that made it necessary that this matter of health which has been urgent and herculean must be exclusive to just one person and that my humble self and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s family should be excluded from matters concerning his health.”

Ejimakor further claimed that the failed independent medical consultation with a medical team he brought with the consent of Kanu might have been aborted by Edoziem and his likes.

According to him, “The same publications suggested that this Chika Edoziem unwittingly admitted that he and his ilk were part of the grand conspiracy that had blocked the two doctors chosen by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to visit him on 6th June 2023 just because I was the lawyer that had – as part of my brief and Instructions – prepared the Letter of Introduction the DSS had demanded for the visitation at the last and critical minute.

“This is shocking and ominous to say the least but leaving that aside for the moment, let me sound this note of warning: when you block independent medical doctors from visiting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu even when you knew that it was he that personally chooses those doctors and invited them, you must know that you are deliberately endangering his life. Think about it.”

He warned that ‘it is inherently evil for anyone to use the life-and-death matter of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s health to settle phantom scores with his family or any of his lawyers’.

He warned those scottling Kanu’s quest to consult his chosen doctors to desist from that, noting that, “If you persist, the gutsy Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the whole world knows will soon stop you, because it is so wrong and he doesn’t play with his health like you are doing at the moment.”

He warned that, “The highly publicized and sensationalized statements by this Chika Edoziem and his ilk that my humble self, the Kanu family and the two doctors that were blocked on 6th June constitute danger to the life, health and safety of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been noted in stone and will be dealt with at the forum and place of my choosing.

“In the meantime, I am dealing with the private threats issuing against my person and family on account of such grave accusation.”