IPOB: Reactions Trail Enugu Royal Father’s Call For Kanu’s Release

The traditional ruler of Ezema Olo in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State and former Nigeria’s Permanent Representatives in the United Nations, Ambassador Lawrence Agubuzu, has been commended for pleading to President Bola Tinubu to release the jailed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Enugu residents who spoke to THE WHISLTER praised the boldness of the former chairman of Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers for publicly demanding the release of Kanu. Other South-East leaders were also advised to join voices with Amb Agubuzu to ensure the release of Kanu.

“The problem is if the president will listen to him,” states Dr Azubuike Olenyi, a lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka. “Chief Mbazuluike Amechi, of the blessed memory, made a similar request to former President Buhari. He even demanded Kanu’s release as his parting shot from Nigeria. He died shortly after. Nothing came out of it. Amb Agubuzu’s comparing Igboho with Kanu says it all. It portends partiality which threatens Nigeria’s unity. Ighoho, according to him, will be conferred with a chieftaincy title as a hero, but Kanu is in Sokoto on a life jail.”

Joel Ogbonna is a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress in Enugu State. He said Amb Agubuzu spoke what Igbo politicians are afraid to say.

“How many of our politicians want Kanu to be released?” he asks. “I doubt. The royal father has taken the lead. Let’s see what happens later. I know our governors, such as Charles Soludo of Anambra State, and Peter Mbah of Enugu State had made promises to plead for Kanu’s release. But where is the outcome? They might be using him to negotiate for other things. I thank Abia Governor Alex Otti for travelling to see Kanu in Sokoto. Aside him, which other governor has visited him? Inasmuch as Kanu remains in Sokoto prisons, Igbo man still believes Nigeria is not for us.”

The member representing Ikwuano, Umuahia North, and Umuahia South Federal Constituency, Hon Obi Aguocha, said Amb Agubuzu has shown how to stand on the truth. According to him, “True leadership isn’t about keeping quiet to stay comfortable; it’s about truth telling, courage, and the dexterity to stand up for your people when it matters the most. As Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s primary representative, I have remained firm and consistent at representing and advocating for his cause and calling for a quicker yet sustainable political solution towards his unconditional release from detention.

“I stand fully with the bold and courageous invocation by our Royal Father, Igwe Agubuzu. It is refreshing to note a respected elder like him speaking up without fear of intimidation or contradiction, reminding every conscience that justice, equity, and fairness are not selective. It is self-evident and constitutionally guaranteed to every Nigeria citizen. We are all equal under the law.”

Agubuzu had Tuesday while delivering a goodwill message at the 2026 National Traditional and Religious Leaders Summit on Health held at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja told Tinubu, “Bring this man out. If we don’t want him in Nigeria, return him to Kenya or London, where they took him from. We cannot make progress in this country if we don’t tell ourselves the truth.”

Agubuzu also alleged that Ooni of Ife was planning to confer an honourary title on Sunday Igboho, the Yoruba nation agitator. He said, “This same Imperial Majesty is arranging to confer a very high honour on Sunday Igboho, who, in my own part of Nigeria and the South-East, we see him as a counterpart of Nnamdi Kanu.”

THE WHISTLER reports that Kanu is currently serving a life sentence in Sokoto prison following his conviction on a seven-count terrorism-related charge by a federal high court in Abuja on November 20, 2025. He has appealed his conviction.