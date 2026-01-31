IPOB Reaffirms Kanu As Sole Authority, Denies Secret Meeting With Soludo

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reaffirmed that its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, remains the sole authority within the organisation, dismissing reports of internal divisions and denying claims that representatives of the group held a secret meeting with the Anambra State Government.

An internal memorandum addressed to ‘all IPOB family members’ and signed by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, on Saturday said IPOB leadership structure and chain of command are long-established and not subject to debate.

“The chain of command in IPOB is not a recent invention. It is as old as the movement itself,” the statement read.

IPOB categorically rejected the legitimacy of any individual or entity claiming to speak for the organisation outside its recognised structure, particularly distancing itself from a former legal representative.

“A sacked lawyer and non-member of IPOB cannot speak for the movement,” the memo stated.

Reaffirming the authority of its founder, IPOB said Kanu deliberately established structured departments to guide the movement during challenging periods, stressing that his word remains final.

“Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu deliberately created structured departments to manage the affairs of IPOB in moments exactly like this. His word is final. What he says is law within IPOB,” the statement said, adding that, “Anyone struggling with this basic fact is either new to the struggle or fundamentally undisciplined.”

The group further highlighted the historical role of its Directorate of Media and Publicity, noting that it predates most other directorates within IPOB.

“The Directorate of Media and Publicity predates all Directorates except IT headed by Mazi Ofoma and Finance still headed by Madam Nnennaya Anya,” the statement noted.

It added, “No newspaper, media house, or international platform publishes anything concerning IPOB without passing through the office of the Spokesperson. That is not arrogance; that is structure.”

Outlining his responsibilities, Emma Powerful said his mandate as spokesperson is to “communicate to the world the direction set by our leader” and “to help secure the release of our leader while keeping the movement resolute, disciplined, and uncontaminated in the collective effort to restore Biafra.”

The statement reiterated that, “IPOB is led by Onyendu as long as he lives,” it declared.

According to the memo, Kanu appointed members of the Directorate of State (DOS) while in DSS custody, acting through his former lawyer, who has since been removed.

“He appointed members of the Directorate of State (DOS) while in DSS custody, acting through his now sacked lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who has absolutely nothing to do with Onyendu nor IPOB led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” the statement said.

It added emphatically, “A sacked lawyer and non-member of IPOB cannot speak for the movement.”

The group argued that Kanu’s ability to appoint officers and disengage legal representatives while in detention underscores the supremacy of his directives.

“If Onyendu could appoint officers and debrief lawyers from detention, it means his directives are supreme and not subject to debate or query,” the memo stated, adding that, “He made this position clear to Asia Rep. that visited him last week on behalf of DOS. So there is no confusion whatsoever.”

IPOB stressed that, “Only one person appoints or removes anyone in IPOB—our leader. No committee, no platform, no noise on social media alters this reality.”

Addressing the sit-at-home order scheduled for Monday, February 2, the group described it as a one-off action linked to events in Anambra State.

“The sit-at-home scheduled for Monday, February 2, is a one-off action in direct response to Governor Soludo’s reckless intimidation of our people for showing solidarity with Onyendu,” IPOB stated.

“It is not open to speculation, reinterpretation, or distortion.”

The organisation also denied claims that members of its Directorate of State held a secret meeting with representatives of Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo.

“Those claiming to be from DOS that held a secret meeting with representatives of Governor Soludo on Thursday, claiming to speak in the name of our leader… are gravely mistaken,” the memo said.

According to IPOB, those individuals allegedly assured the governor that the group would not oppose the intimidation of traders at Onitsha Main Market, a claim the organisation firmly rejected.

“They neither represent Onyendu nor understand him,” the statement said, adding, “Our leader has always stood—and will always stand—with the oppressed masses, not with their tormentors. No private meeting, inducement, or cowardly compromise can rewrite that truth.”

The group warned against internal dissent and online speculation, urging members to seek clarification directly from its leader. “Anyone genuinely confused should go to Sokoto and seek clarification from our leader—not engage in idle gossip or internal sabotage online,” the statement advised.

Reaffirming loyalty to Kanu, IPOB said, “He founded IPOB. He called us into this struggle. We remain bound to his vision and his instructions.”

The statement warned those unwilling to follow Kanu’s directives. “If you are unwilling to follow what Onyendu wants, then form your own group and stop yapping on social media under the IPOB name,” it said.

“For the avoidance of doubt,” the memo added, “The press statement concerning Monday’s sit-at-home was issued by me and by nobody else.”

Kanu is being held in Sokoto prison since his conviction on treason-related charges at the Federal High Court Abuja. He has vowed to appeal his conviction.