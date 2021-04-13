IPOB Rejects Ebubeagu, Says ESN Can Protect S/East

34 SHARES Share Tweet

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Tuesday, said the Southeast’s security outfit Ebubeagu was an afterthought that was meant to serve other interests, not the people of Southeast.

IPOB also warned that it would resist any attempt to use the Southeast Governors security outfit to spy on ESN, adding that anyone who joined Ebube Agu would be doing so at his own peril.

Ebube Agu was set up by the Southeast governors as a regional security outfit to tackle insecurity in the region.

IPOB made this known in a statement issued by its publicity secretary, Mr Emma Powerful, on Tuesday.

The statement berated the Southeast governors for the “belated” intervention, saying the governors appeared to have hurriedly made the announcement since there was nothing on ground to suggest formation of any security outfit.

The statement said:

“What a mockery the puppets have made of themselves in their usual quest to please their slave masters! How can you launch a security outfit without first assembling the personnel and equipping them? When Amotekun was formed, it was not abstract, the personnel and their equipment were handy. When our leader floated the gallant Eastern Security Network, ESN, the men were on ground. How then did Southeast traitors called governors announce a security outfit without any personnel or were they under any pressure to hurriedly make the announcement after years of foot-dragging and deceit?

“However, whether or not they were under any influence, we want to remind these bunch of caliphate slaves that there is no need for them to form another security outfit in our land since we have our formidable ESN. They woke up from their slumber rather too late. We have gone beyond that stage unless they are on a mission to sabotage ESN.

“Any other security outfit formed in Southeast will crash because ESN is already on ground and living up to expectations. ESN was floated based on the clamour by our people, and they have since thrown their support behind the outfit. Forming another regional security outfit is suspicious, and a needless waste. The governors failed our people when they needed their protection. It’s already late.”

The IPOB warned youths to”have nothing to do with the so-called Ebubeagu security outfit which was ostensibly formed to sabotage IPOB and ESN. Anyone who neglects this warning and thinks he can hide under the cloak of EBUBEAGU to spy on ESN should be prepared to join his ancestors. The protection of all Biafrans is our priority and we are prepared to sacrifice anything to achieve this…”