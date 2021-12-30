IPOB Releases Names Of 26 Igbo Youths ‘Wrongly Detained’ By Army, Other Security Agencies

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has named 26 youths who they alleged were wrongly arrested and detained by the army and other security outfits in Imo State.

The group released the names of the youths in a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, on Thursday.

Powerful, without backing his claim with evidence, accused the army of quietly killing some youths in Orsuihitekwa, Nkwere and Orlu communities in Orlu Local Government Area of the state.

The statement partly reads, “Since seven months ago, they have invaded this community of Orsuihitekwa and environs with armored tanks and fighter jet that resulted to the death of many innocent people, it is yet to be reported in the media. So many people ran away abandoning their ancestral homes and lands but Governor Hope Uzodinma doesn’t care about the fate of these innocent folks.

“Few months back, some villagers returned to the village only to discover that their village had been taken over by hoodlums and bad gangs recruited by Hope Uzodinma and his APC (All Progressives Congress) members in Imo State.

“But unfortunately, when these innocent folks alerted security agents of this sad development, instead of the double-faced and compromised security agents to go after the bad boys, they rather resorted to the mass arrest of the innocent youths in the community after a gun duel with the hoodlums. What a country!”

“This mass arrest of innocent youths of Orsuihiteukwa took place on 13th December 2021. Some of the innocent victims of this impunity are: Chiukwuma Obianeri, Gregory Onwueyiagba, Simon Ohaenwetaonwu, Chidube Akaegusi, Chidera Highman, Nnadi Okeke, Kingsley Offor, Ikenna Onyimadu, Onwujuba Kelechi, Uchechukwu Ehirim, Sylvester Mbadike and Vincent Chidiebere.

“Others are Livinus Obioha, Denis Okonkwo, Uwambaraonye Uwaa, Chuka Nzomiwu, Sunday Nwajebeche, Chimezie Nwajebeche, Ugo Obianeri, Onumajuru Joseph, Onumajuru Chisom, Chikezie Ukoha, Ifechukwu Ezeifedi, Obinokwara Chukwu Ebuka, Chigozie Igu and Onyenekwurum Chidebere.”

“The world should prevail on Hope Uzodinma, Nigerian Army Commander in Imo State, Police Commissioner in Owerri and DSS (Department of State Services) Director in Imo State to release these innocent citizens arrested from Orsuihiteukwa and environs unconditionally and ensure they stop killing them one after the other. IPOB is bringing the secret killing of these innocent Biafrans to the notice of the world to halt the barbarity.

“These people are innocent and should be released unconditionally. They are not criminals as being tagged by the security agencies. Nigerian security (agencies) must stop unleashing mayhem on the people because they are Igbo or Biafrans. The corrupt politicians who connive with the security agencies to oppress our people should be ready for the day of accountability for it will surely come.

“Also, Nigerian army and other security agencies must stop labelling innocent people to them (sic), the Nigeria lied by arrested innocent Mason, 40 year young man Citizen Godwin Nnaji labelled him ESN commander on the 24th night at Nkanu East Enugu State. The young man was not a member of ESN (Eastern Security Network) or IPOB member.

“The compromised army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu and his commander 82 division, Enugu State must release him because they are looking for ways to implicate ESN and IPOB members, the man in question is innocent and committed no offence to warrant his abduction by the two face Nigeria army officers.

“The Nigerian army cooked up this falsehood to cover their crimes after the uncultured and uncalculated attack on the innocent community on the night of 24th/25th December at Egudene Ekpofu Nsukka.

“We are calling the civilized World, European Union (EU), African Union (AU), Amnesty International (AI), and other reputable human rights organizations across the globe to intervene and prevail on Nigerian government, army, police and DSS to stop arresting innocent citizens of Biafra and release those illegally arrested at different communities in Enugu State and Imo State.”