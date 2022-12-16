IPOB: Simon Ekpa Is A Bandit Working For His Paymasters – Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Mazi Kanunta Kanu, elder brother of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Friday evening, said Mr Simon Ekpa’s Dec 9 to 14, 2022, sit-at-home order was done to please his ‘paymasters’.

Kanunta, via his verified Twitter handle, #Mazikanuntakanu, said that ‘politicians are behind the killings in #Biafraland’.

He tweeted, “IPOB has one central command and that is #MNK; anything contrary is antiIPOB.

“Some politicians are behind the killings in #Biafraland through some persons just to destabilise SE (South East).

“The ‘Simon Ekpa sit-at-home’ was NOT for #MNK release, but for his paymaster.”

Nnamdi Kanu is being detained at the custody of the Department of the State Services over alleged running a proscribed group, jumping bail and treason.

Ekpa was announced as autopilot IPOB leader after Kanu’s arrest last July. Ekpa was however announced ‘removed’ as leader of IPOB, but he has since been acting in that capacity.

Gov Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State earlier declared Ekpa as ‘a bandit’. Umahi stated this while addressing some Ebonyi stakeholders in Abakaliki on Thursday. Ekpa is from Ebonyi.

According to Umahi, “When this turbulence for Biafra started, I told them that this issue would go beyond their leader. And today, it has gone beyond Nnamdi Kanu.

“Currently, we have another bandit they call Simon Ekpa. Is this the Biafra they longed for? To be killing themselves and ousting others? That’s why we kept shouting in the heat of the catastrophe that Ebonyi State can never be part of Biafra, and we still maintain our stance.”