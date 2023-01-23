IPOB Suspends Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother For Reporting Member To Police

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has suspended Kingsley Kanu, the younger brother of its supreme leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over alleged anti-IPOB activities capable of bringing the organization to disrepute.

The proscribed separatist group accused Kingsley of putting himself above the organization’s code of conduct and laws guiding IPOB in Germany and IPOB worldwide.

The group accused him of reporting “a very hardworking member” of IPOB to the German Police contrary to the IPOB Code of Conduct and in violation of his oath to the IPOB family.

The suspension of Kingsley was announced in a statement by the group’s Coordinator in Germany, Collins Chinedu, and made available to THE WHISTLER on Monday through IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

The statement further accused Kingsley of indulging in a series of “anti-IPOB activities with the aim of bringing the IPOB family in Germany to disrepute and by extension, disorganizing the larger IPOB family worldwide.”

The IPOB Germany however threatened to take legal action against him if he continues to violate the code of conduct guiding the group and reminded him that IPOB is a registered non-profit organisation under German laws.

Part of the statement reads:

“Mr. Kingsley Kanu has been in the constant habit of flagrantly flouting every IPOB code of conduct, thereby seeing himself as above the laws and often throwing every decorum to the winds.

“Some of the allegations against him include reporting a fellow very hardworking IPOB member to the German Criminal Police contrary to the IPOB Code of conduct and in violation of his oath to the IPOB.

“Issuing orders to his superior officers in the hierarchy of IPOB without the approval of the IPOB leadership.

“Imposing and parading an expelled IPOB member, Mr. Ogbonna Abraham, as the new National Coordinator in Germany with the sole intent to cause division within the existing structure in Germany.

“Ordering his purported national coordinator in German to create another principle servants forum through which IPOB members are being lobbied to join his illegal group and to attend series of his illegally organised online.

“The IPOB in Germany is a registered non profit making organisation under German laws and therefore, Mr. Kingsley Kanu must, therefore, be reminded that further violations of the code of conduct will have serious legal consequences.

“In view of the above stated infractions and anti-IPOB activities carried out by Mr. Kingsley Kanu, the lPOB leadership in Germany hereby, unanimously suspends him indefinitely from the family of IPOB in Germany led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu with effect from today, the 21st of January 2023,” the group said.