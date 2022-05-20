IPOB Tells Abia APC Governorship Aspirant Not To Hold Rally

The Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) has warned Ikechi Emenike, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, against holding any political rally in Umuahia today Friday, saying he did nothing while alleged Fulani bandits Kidnapped their people and rape their women.

The separatist group advised Emenike, who is billed to hold a rally today, to keep away from Chidiebere Park ,Umuahia.

The group further stated that it is hypocritical for the political elites in the South East to show no concern about the plight of the people who they claim to be seeking their welfare.

IPOB gave the warning in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, on Friday.

It said, “We want to advise Chief Ikechi Emenike and his APC people not to hold any political rally in Umuahia today Friday, May 20, 2022, while they kept quiet and did nothing when Fulani bandits kidnapped passengers including female students along Okigwe/ Uturu Road.

“It is hypocrisy for the political elite to show no concern about the plights of our people who they claim to be seeking their welfare. It is wickedness for Emenike and his co-travellers to keep mute and do nothing about the incessant abductions of Igbo sons and daughters by Fulani herdsmen around Uturu and its environs. Ikechi Emenike should keep away from Chidiebere Park Umuahia today.

“We won’t allow APC and other political parties to continue to hold their rallies in our land while Fulani bandits operate with impunity, kidnapping and raping our people, yet the politicians do nothing about it. All they care about is 2023. Enough is enough!”