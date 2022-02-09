IPOB Threatens Lawyer Who Accused Nnamdi Kanu’s Counsel Of Fraud

The Indigenous People of Biafra, Wednesday, said Barr Emeka Ugwuonye, the lawyer that alleged that Barr Ifeanyi Ejiofor, counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, committed fraud, is ‘playing with liquid fire’.

IPOB’s threat is contained in a release by IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful.

Ugwuonye had claimed Ejiofor had involved in a fraudulent land business, which could send him to jail. Ejiofor had since debunked the allegations, vowing to take the matter up.

Power’s release reads, “We know the mission of this ‘Judas’ who has been hired by the enemies of our struggle to distract our honourable legal representative, but his mission is dead on arrival.

“We wish to put it to this irritant, that he cannot succeed in his evil mission by writing fiction against our most respected lawyer.

“Emeka Ugwuonye is a disbarred lawyer both in the USA and Nigeria, hence cannot practise as a lawyer anymore. But being a career criminal that he is, he is still living in his fool’s paradise.

“Emeka Ugwuonye is aware that IPOB can never hire him no matter how much he schemes. IPOB only goes for the erudite, tried and trusted legal luminaries, hence, there is no place for urchins in this great movement.

“Emeka Ugwuonye should know that he is playing with LIQUID FIRE with the way he is going.

“We demand that he immediately desist from making further derogatory remarks against our lead counsel and retrace his steps as IPOB will not tolerate any further distraction to our hardworking lawyer so he can concentrate on his job.

“A word is enough for the wise.”