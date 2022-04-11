IPOB To Begin Enforcement Of Ban On Open Grazing In S/East April 27

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced that it will commence the enforcement of a ban on open grazing in the South-East region from April 27, 2022.

IPOB in a statement on Monday signed by Emma Powerful explained that from the said date, those who are into cow business in the South-East must have a ranch, and properly mark their cows.

The pro-Biafra group noted that ranches must be properly marked with an identifiable name or symbol to avoid sanctions.

According to IPOB “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to make the following clarifications concerning the ban on the movement of Fulani cows which will take effect from the April 27, 2022.

“From April 27, 2022, we shall commence the enforcement of the ban on open grazing which has since been pronounced by South-East governors and passed into law by many states in Biafraland but the Nigerian security agencies have failed to enforce them. Thus, from the said date, no cows should be seen roaming the streets of Biafraland.

“From April 27, 2022, anybody interested in cow business anywhere in Biafraland, must have a ranch and properly mark the cows. Cows seen outside ranches with effect from this date shall be treated as contraband products. Owners of such cows should blame themselves.

“Owners of cows and ranches should properly mark them with their ranch name or symbol for easy identification.

“The above measures have become necessary to stop the senseless and wanton killings in our land by Fulani jihadists masquerading as herdsmen. We want to stop the incessant invasion of our communities and raping of our mothers and sisters by Fulani herdsmen. Enough is enough!

“Our action is not targeted against any tribe. We are only taking this measure as a necessity for self-preservation.

“Igbo people alone in Biafraland spent more than N3 trillion every year on cows. We, therefore, want to stop using our money to finance the genocidal attacks on our people by Fulani herdsmen. Let them keep their cows so that we may have our lives.

“We want our people to breed native cows on our land and also put them in a ranch. We won’t tolerate the wandering of cattle again in our land.”

Recall that IPOB had in October 2021, announced a ban on the rearing and consumption of cows in the South-East region.