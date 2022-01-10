IPOB To Buhari: ‘Don’t Listen To Enemies, Release Kanu’

The Indigenous People of Biafra, Monday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to listen to advice of Nnamdi Kanu’s enemies and release the detained IPOB leader.

Emma Powerful, IPOB’s spokesperson, stated this in a press release made available to THE WHISTLER in Enugu.

According to him, “Our attention has been drawn to the statement by President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria that he will not release our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“We know that this position by Buhari after he had earlier promised a delegation of Igbo leaders that he would consider their appeal to consider a political solution for Kanu was not unconnected with the visit by some foreign-based traitors and enemies of our struggle.

“Our intelligence captured what transpired in a meeting between these saboteurs and their host in Aso Rock.

“In the evil meeting, the saboteurs and traitors concluded with the presidency that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should not be released, claiming erroneously though that IPOB and Eastern Security Network have been defeated which is lies.

“But we want to tell Buhari and his cohorts that he is going to make a mistake capable of consuming Nigeria should he fail to release Nnamdi Kanu because these bunch of criminals he had a meeting with were not giving him correct information about IPOB and ESN outfit.

“Why should the federal government be releasing bandits and terrorists wreaking havoc across the country but fail to release freedom seekers.

“Federal government should not be deceived by blacklegs and sacked members of the movement who are feeding it with fake information about IPOB and ESN outfit for pecuniary interests.

“IPOB is too big for them to comprehend and they could not fantom IPOB and its operational strategy when they were in IPOB.”

Powerful claimed the people who visited Aso Rock promised the president to ‘help him crush IPOB and ESN but unfortunately they cannot achieve that; actually they will be disappointed.”

Powerful however expressed confidence that Mazi Kanu would get freedom through the judiciary process.

Kanu is being detained at the custody of the Department of State Security over accusations on jumping bail, running a proscribed group and felony.