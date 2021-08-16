IPOB :Umuahia, Awka, Onitsha, Others Sit- At- Home Despite Cancellation

Despite the suspension of the Monday sit-at-home protest declared in solidarity with Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), some residents of Umuahia, Awka and Onitsha in Abia and Anambra States are still unsure about venturing out on Monday morning.

Our correspondent who visited some places in umuahia observed that shops along Aba, Azikiwe roads and adjoining streets were still shut as at 9am, while vehicular traffic was also light.

A trader at the building materials market Onitsha who identified himself as Onye Obodo, told newsmen that as at 8am, there were only few traders who had come to the market.

In Awka, newsmen moved around to also find shops still closed as at 8am.

Some residents who spoke to the media, said the news of the suspension was not widely circulated.

IPOB, speaking through its publicity secretary, Mr Emma Powerful, had on Saturday called off the sit-at-home order, saying that the exercise would henceforth hold only on days its leader would appear in court.