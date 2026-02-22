IPOB Urges FG To Review Nnamdi Kanu’s Sentencing

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on the federal government to review the sentencing of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Federal High Court in Abuja on November 20, 2025 on treason-related charges. IPOB rejected the conviction and the sentencing which saw Kanu being sent to Sokoto prison.

In a statement on Sunday, Chinedum Michael, IPOB Welfare Coordinator, expressed concern about the legal basis of the conviction.

IPOB asserted that Kanu, who was renditioned from Kenya, should not have been tried under a repealed law.

“After being declared innocent, discharged, and acquitted in 2022, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu stood in court and refused to be tried under a repealed law,” Michael said. “Section 36(12) of the Nigerian Constitution states that a person cannot be prosecuted for an offence not defined and in force at the time of trial.”

Michael urged the Nigerian government to facilitate a review of the case, emphasizing the importance of upholding legal standards.

“It is time for Nigeria to begin to take itself seriously. It is time for Nigeria to start obeying its own laws. It is time for justice to prevail,” he said.