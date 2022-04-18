IPOB Using Cheap Propaganda To Whip Up Sentiment – Army Denies Killing Innocent Imo Residents

The Nigerian Army has described as false and ‘cheap propaganda’, a viral online video purporting its operatives to have killed residents of Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State at the weekend.

According to the Army Public Relations Officer, Onyema Nwachukwu, troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade on Sunday killed alleged members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at Ihioma community in Orlu LGA and not innocent civilians.

“Troops on routine patrol encountered members of the irredentist group who fired sporadically at Banana Junction to enforce the illegal sit-at-home order on law-abiding citizens going about their legitimate businesses. The IPOB/ESN criminals, on sighting the troops, withdrew in a blue Toyota Highlander towards Ihioma Community for reinforcement.

“In the fire fight that ensued during the operation, one of the criminals was taken out, while others fled in disarray. Troops are combing the general area in a follow up operations to track down the fleeing dissidents.”

The army spokesperson accused IPOB of doctoring a video which is in circulation on social media to paint the army in a bad light.

THE WHISTLER reports that #OrluIsBleeding trended on Twitter on Monday following the release of the video.

“Having suffered casualty and effectively denied freedom of action by the troops, the irredentist group have resorted to cheap propaganda to whip up public sentiments by circulating a doctored video on the social media alleging troops complicity in their mindless atrocities. This propaganda should be disregarded in its entireties,” said Nwachukwu.