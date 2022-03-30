IPOB Wants 2nd Niger Bridge Named After Joe Achuzie Instead Of Buhari

The Indigenous People of Biafra, Wednesday, protested moves to name the second Niger Bridge after President Muhammadu Buhari.

Emma Powerful, the group’s head of media, in a statement, said the rejection followed how President Buhari maltreated Southeast region since the inception of his regime.

The pro-Biafra group wants the bridge to be named after Joe Achuzie, a late Biafran war veteran from Delta State.

The group further rejected the statement by works minister Babatunde Fashola that IPOB disturbed the progress of the construction of the second Niger Bridge.

According to Mr Powerful, “This is another lie from the pit of hell. We want to challenge Fashola to substantiate his claims. Did IPOB in any way physically interfere with the construction of the bridge by either directly or indirectly hindering any worker either foreign or local handling the project?

“Fashola should know that if not for IPOB that has ensured security in the South East, the workers of Julius Berger would have run away from the site a long time ago.

“If the second Niger Bridge is being done in the North, Boko Haram, Ansaru, ISWAP, and the pampered bandits would have chased them away. That shows them that South East is more peaceful than the North.”

The group further said that, “South East has more credible names and more important persons who the federal government can name the second Niger bridge after.

“We have a galaxy of accomplished Africans like Chief Chinua Achebe, Chu Okongwu, Cyprain Ekwensi, Alexander Ekwueme, Chief Michael Okpara, Dr. Akanu Ibiam, Mbonu Ojike, Chief Kenneth Dike, Eni Njoku, Dora Akunyili, Dr Sam Mbakwe, Achuzie, Phillips Efiong and the living legend Chief Amaechi Mbazuruike

“All these names mentioned above are eminently qualified for second Niger Bridge to be named after them. The Second Niger Bridge was awarded in 1979 by the Shehu Shagari regime and since then, no administration found it worthy to execute it but IPOB agitation for self-determination pushed this APC administration to reluctantly embark on its construction using the funds past Nigerian politicians looted and starched away in Europe.

“We are aware of the condition given by a certain European country that they will only release stolen funds starched away in their country if the funds will be channeled towards the construction of the Second Niger Bridge. This is what compelled the Nigerian government to embark on the Bridge project not out of love for the Igbo people of Biafra. We reject naming the bridge after Buhari when we have other better names.”