IPOB’s Outcries Are ‘Political Gimmick To Get Power’ – Gumi

The cries of the Indigenous People of Biafra for a sovereign state are political gimmicks to acquire political power, according to Sheikh Gumi, the outspoken Islamic cleric.

Gumi stated this on his verified Facebook page.

He also said the reduction in the agitations by Oduduwa people was a result of their hopes that Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, would clinch power in 2023.

He further stated that the increasing insecurity in every part of Nigeria was a result of poor representation by political leaders.

Quoting him, “The IPOB rhetoric and loud voice of Biafra agitations have muffled out with the emergence of Peter Obi as the Labour Party’s presidential candidate. To them, Igbos have a platform. It’s clear now that the entire IPOB outcry was a political gimmick to get power.

“The Oduduwa clamours have abated also since Tinubu has clinched the APC ticket never to resurface again until probably if he didn’t win the race.

“Northern Ultra conservatives too have no mouth to speak of marginalisation or suppression of representation. The NNPP Kwankwaso has satisfied that segment of the society. No more claims of candidate suppression and manipulation.”

He identified the real problems of Nigerians as the sincerity of the Independent National Electoral Commission to ‘conduct free, fair, and transparent elections in 2023’.