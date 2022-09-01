IPOB’s Sit-At-Home May Truncate Peter Obi’s Presidential Ambition – Eastern Union

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra in the South-East states is capable of truncating the presidential ambition of Labour Party’s candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

This was the observation of the Eastern Union, a pressure group championing the consciousness of the people of the old Eastern Region.

EU’s national president, Hon Charles Anike, told THE WHISTLER in Enugu, Thursday, that though the Nnamdi Kanu-led group had cancelled the sit-at-home order, splinter groups and other interests had hijacked it.

He said, “The order seems to have become a norm in the IPOB struggles. It has not augured well for the people of South-East.

“Many lives of law enforcement agents have been lost in several clashes between sit-at-home enforcers and law officers.

“The order has many negative implications on both the socio-economic and political lives and activities of the people. Some hoodlums that have highjacked the IPOB sit-at-home exercise have transformed themselves into different names and are carrying out deadly attacks on the innocent citizens.

“These criminals, disguised as unknown gunmen, have been unleashing terrors on the people of South-East, using the name of IPOB, in order to discredit the group and the struggle for equity, fairness and justice.

“Political activities are not left out of the frustration, as fears of attacks by unknown gunmen forbid political gatherings. At many occasions, there were reports of the gunmen invading political gatherings, abducted some people for ransom, while killing some without giving reasons.”

He recalled incidences of INEC offices being burnt as well as attacks at some INEC registration centres in the South-East, adding that such acts portend dangers ahead of 2023.

In his words, “The IPOB agitators need to be advised to seriously review their methods of operations so they don’t create more problems to the same people they want to win freedom for.

“If something is not done urgently, the enemies of the zone will surely capitalize on the situation to use them against the political interests of the South-East, especially with the growing influence of Mr Peter Obi among the Nigerian youths in particular.

“Mr Peter Obi stands a chance of winning the 2023 presidential election and his growing popularity is also attracting envies from both enemies within and outside the South-East.

“Hence there’s urgent need to convey an Igbo leaders’ summit to open discussions and engage the youths of South-East and also IPOB members concerning the coming elections.

“For the South-East leaders to pretend that all is well, or erroneously believe that nothing will happen is dangerous for the Peter Obi candidacy.”