Iran Accuses Trump Of Betrayal

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of betraying both diplomacy and the American people by bombing the negotiating table amid nuclear talks.

“When complex nuclear negotiations are treated like a real estate transaction, and when big lies cloud realities, unrealistic expectations can never be met,” Araghchi said in a post on social media platform X.

“The outcome? Bombing the negotiation table out of spite. Mr Trump betrayed diplomacy and Americans who elected him,” he added.

His remarks follow joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Tehran and several other Iranian cities starting Saturday morning, leading to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, some of his family members, top military commanders, and civilians.

Iran responded through several waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. assets in the region.

The attacks came after three rounds of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States, with a fourth round scheduled.

Advertisement

Separately, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on Wednesday warned in a post on X that some European Union members are risking “being placed on the wrong side of history by appearing complicit in the U.S.-Israeli aggressions and war crimes against the Iranian nation.”