Iran Bars U.S., Israel From Strait Of Hormuz, Allows Other Countries To Pass

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all countries except the United States and Israel, amid rising regional tensions.

Speaking in Tehran, Araghchi stated that Tehran would only restrict passage for nations it considers hostile, while vessels from other countries can continue to navigate the strategic waterway.

“The Strait of Hormuz is open. It is only closed to the tankers and ships belonging to our enemies, to those who are attacking us and their allies,” Araghchi said in an interview with MS Now. “Others are free to pass. Of course, many of them prefer not to because of their security concerns. This has nothing to do with us.”

The Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, is one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints. Roughly 20–30% of the world’s oil passes through it, making any disruption a potential global concern.

The waterway had been effectively restricted in recent weeks due to escalations in the ongoing conflict in the region, with Iran allowing passage only to vessels it approved.

The restrictions followed Iranian warnings that any hostile actions in or near the strait would trigger targeted limitations, raising global concern over potential disruptions to oil shipments.

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With Araghchi’s latest statement, the strait is now open to all nations except those Iran considers its enemies, notably the United States and Israel, signaling a return to broader navigation.

Iran’s announcement follows recent confrontations in the region and heightened security concerns over maritime traffic.

The statement comes amid escalating tensions between Iran, the U.S., and Israel, with both Washington and Tel Aviv previously warning of potential military responses to threats in the area.