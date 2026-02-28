Iran Bombardment: Nigeria, Turkey, UN Demand Ceasefire

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigeria, Turkey, and the United Nations have called for an immediate ceasefire and de-escalation following a joint United States and Israeli military attack on Iran that triggered retaliatory strikes across Israel and the Gulf region on Saturday.

The attacks, which began in the early hours of Saturday, targeted military sites as well as the leadership of the Iranian regime, according to reports.

Reports as of late Saturday said the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in the coordinated strikes.

Separate video statements were released by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump, hinting at efforts for a change of government in Iran.

They described the strikes as necessary to remove “threats” posed by the Iranian “regime.”

But Iran condemned the strikes as a violation of its sovereignty, vowed to respond, and later fired drones and missiles at Israel and Gulf countries.

Nigeria Urges Restraint

Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement signed by its spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa, called on all parties to “exercise maximum restraint and refrain from actions that could intensify hostilities, and prioritise dialogue over confrontation.”

The ministry urged “strict adherence to the provisions of the United Nations Charter and the Geneva Convention, particularly taking into cognizance the respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.”

Nigeria further stressed “the imperative of restraint in the use of lethal force, to prevent further loss of civilian life and avoid any actions that could undermine or abrogate established norms of international law.”

The Federal Government said as a country with a long-standing commitment to multilateralism and non-alignment, it supports renewed diplomatic efforts within established international and regional frameworks to resolve the crisis, and welcomed “initiatives aimed at confidence-building, mediation, and dialogue.”

“The Government of Nigeria stands in solidarity with the international community in its call for calm and remains steadfast in its conviction that sustainable peace can only be secured through diplomacy, mutual respect, and faithful adherence to international law,” the statement read.

UN Condemns All Sides

UN Secretary-General António Guterres was among the first senior international figures to condemn the military actions by all parties.

“I condemn today’s military escalation in the Middle East,” Guterres said.

“The use of force by the United States and Israel against Iran, and the subsequent retaliation by Iran across the region, undermine international peace and security.”

Guterres reminded all member states of their obligations under international law, citing the UN Charter’s prohibition of “the threat of the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations.”

He called for an immediate end to hostilities, warning that failure to de-escalate risked “a wider regional conflict with grave consequences for civilians and regional stability,” and urged all parties to return to dialogue.

“I strongly encourage all parties to return immediately to the negotiating table,” he said, adding: “I reiterate that there is no viable alternative to the peaceful settlement of international disputes, in full accordance with international law, including the UN Charter. The Charter provides the foundation for the maintenance of international peace and security.”

Also, Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, warned that bombs and missiles “only result in death, destruction and human misery,” adding that civilians “end up paying the ultimate price.”

He called on all parties to return to negotiations to avoid “destruction on a potentially unimaginable scale, not just in Iran but across the Middle East region.”

The World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was “deeply troubled” by the situation and urged world leaders to “choose the challenging path of dialogue over the senseless route of destruction.”

A UN Security Council meeting, called by French President Emmanuel Macron, was underway at UN headquarters in New York as of Saturday.

Turkey Offers Mediation

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry condemned “any action contrary to international law” and warned against “provocations that could lead to escalation of violence” threatening the lives of innocent civilians.

Ankara described the unfolding events as being “of nature risking global stability.”

Turkey reiterated that regional issues should be resolved through peaceful means and expressed readiness to offer support on mediation if required.