Iran Fired Missiles At Empty U.S. Naval Quarters, Says Analyst

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The United Arab Emirates said that a missile attack was targeted on the United States Navy’s fifth fleet headquarters in the island kingdom.

The Emirati defence ministry, which did not provide further details about the strike and extent of damages, said it successfully intercepted a “number” of the missiles.

But Ahmed Alkhuzaie, a Bahrain political analyst and a managing partner at the international consultancy Khuzaie Associates, said Iran hit an empty quarter of a U.S. military base in Bahrain, according to The Jerusalem.

The Middle East had moved into a fresh phase of open conflict on Saturday after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, prompting retaliatory missile attack.

Meanwhile, the U.S. President, Donald Trump, announced in a video message from the White House on Saturday that the U.S. has launched major combat operations against Iran.

Advertisement

Trump said the objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime. He vowed to destroy Iran’s nuclear and military capabilities and ensure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.

The U.S president said he is clearing a path for the Iranian people to take back their country, calling on them to seize the opportunity with emphasis that they’ll never get another like this.

“When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations… Now is the time to seize control of your destiny,” Trump said.