Iran Guards Vow ‘Stronger’ Response If New Protests Erupt

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that any new protests will be met with a “stronger response” than the crackdown on demonstrations in January, according to Iranian state media.

The announcement came on Friday, amid ongoing domestic tensions following a wave of unrest earlier this year.

The IRGC statement did not provide specific details about what measures would be taken, but it signals that authorities are prepared to use harsher tactics to deter renewed public demonstrations.

The statement also accused foreign adversaries of attempting to provoke unrest after failing to achieve their objectives on the battlefield.

The January protests drew international attention after security forces used force to suppress demonstrators, resulting in multiple casualties and widespread condemnation from human rights groups.

The IRGC, a powerful military and security force in Iran, has played a central role in maintaining internal order, and its latest statement underscores the government’s commitment to preventing further unrest.