Iran Has Made No Request For Military Aid, Says Russia

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kremlin has stated that Iran has made no formal request for arms supplies, military aid, or any other form of material assistance from Russia, despite escalating tensions in the Middle East involving the United States and Israel.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks during a regular briefing with reporters in Moscow. When asked whether Russia planned to provide support, including weapons deliveries to Iran amid the intensifying conflict, Peskov replied: “In this case, there were no requests from the Iranian side. Our consistent position is well known to everyone, and there have been no changes in this regard.”

The statement was reported by Russian state news agency TASS, which quoted Peskov as confirming that Moscow had received no appeals for assistance, including weapons provisions, from Tehran.

The declaration comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following reports of military strikes and retaliatory actions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel in recent weeks.

Russia has repeatedly condemned the operations against Iran as “unprovoked aggression” and violations of Iranian sovereignty. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has questioned claims that Iran was pursuing nuclear weapons, a key justification cited for the strikes, stating that Moscow has seen no concrete evidence to support the allegation.

Russia has called for an immediate ceasefire and offered potential mediation through diplomatic channels or the United Nations, warning that prolonged conflict could trigger wider instability in the region.

Advertisement

However, the Kremlin has emphasized that its support for Iran remains diplomatic rather than military. Russia and Iran formalized closer cooperation through a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty signed in January 2025 in Moscow. The agreement covers defence industry collaboration, joint military exercises, intelligence sharing, energy projects including Russian construction work at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, as well as counter-terrorism cooperation and economic coordination.

However, analysts note that the agreement does not include a mutual defence clause, meaning neither side is automatically obligated to provide direct military intervention on behalf of the other.