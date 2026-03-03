Iran-Isreal Confrontation Could Raise Borrowing Costs For Nigeria SBM Warns

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigeria could face rising borrowing costs, tighter financial conditions, and broader economic strain if escalating tensions between Iran and Israel persist, according to a new geopolitical assessment by SBM Intelligence.

The Africa-focused strategic communications and research firm warned that Nigeria’s historical approach of reactive diplomacy, coupled with limited economic foresight, leaves the country particularly exposed to external shocks arising from geopolitical crises.

The Analysts said that without proactive policy measures, the ongoing Middle East confrontation could disrupt oil markets, weaken investor confidence, and increase the cost of financing for the Nigerian government and private sector.

In its latest report seen by THE WHISTLER, SBM Intelligence noted that while Nigeria has historically managed delicate relations with both Iran and Israel, the country’s long-standing “wait-and-see” foreign policy could amplify the economic fallout of international conflicts.

“The Iran–Israel confrontation is likely to trigger volatility in global oil prices. While higher crude prices could temporarily increase Nigeria’s export earnings, the broader implications include reduced foreign investment, capital flight, and higher borrowing costs,” the report stated.

Nigeria, as Africa’s largest oil exporter, remains heavily dependent on crude sales for government revenue. Yet the country also relies on imported refined petroleum products to meet domestic fuel demand.

Advertisement

Analysts warn that spikes in global oil prices driven by Middle East tensions could translate into higher domestic fuel prices, exacerbate inflationary pressures, and increase production and transportation costs across the economy.

SBM Intelligence specifically highlighted the potential for the crisis to affect Nigeria’s access to debt markets. Increased risk perception among international investors, particularly during periods of geopolitical uncertainty, may lead to higher yields on Nigerian government bonds and more expensive credit for businesses.

“Periods of geopolitical instability often trigger investor risk aversion. Nigeria could face rising borrowing costs, reduced capital inflows, and weaker financial market performance if the Middle East crisis intensifies,” SBM analysts noted.

This is particularly critical given Nigeria’s ongoing reliance on debt to finance fiscal deficits and infrastructure development. Any uptick in borrowing costs could constrain government spending, slow public investment projects, and tighten credit availability for the private sector.

Beyond economic metrics, the geopolitical crisis also carries potential social and security implications for Nigeria.

Advertisement

Analysts cited the country’s religious and political diversity as a factor that may complicate domestic responses to external crises.

With a majority Sunni Muslim population and historical sensitivities surrounding Shia-affiliated movements such as the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, the report suggested that global Shia–Sunni tensions could intersect with domestic political dynamics if not carefully managed.

Regionally, SBM Intelligence noted that African countries’ vulnerability to global energy disruptions remains significant.

Strategic chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz, through which a substantial share of world oil passes, could have cascading effects on import-dependent economies.

Nigeria’s neighbors and trading partners in West Africa are equally exposed, meaning disruptions could ripple across regional supply chains and financial systems.

To mitigate the risks, SBM urged Nigeria to strengthen economic intelligence, improve crisis preparedness, and adopt more proactive fiscal and monetary policies.

Advertisement

The firm recommended expanding monitoring of global energy markets, enhancing macroeconomic contingency planning, and working to stabilize investor confidence through transparent economic governance.

“Strengthening Nigeria’s institutional capacity to anticipate and respond to external shocks is essential. A reactive stance will leave the country vulnerable to higher borrowing costs and economic instability,” the report concluded.

Nigeria has long sought a balanced foreign policy in the Middle East, maintaining relations with Israel while supporting Palestinian rights and sustaining ties with Iran. Historically, this delicate balancing act has been constrained by limited diplomatic resources and institutional capacity, leaving the country reactive rather than anticipatory in times of crisis.

The Middle East has a direct economic impact on Nigeria through oil markets, foreign investment flows, and financial market confidence.

Crude oil price fluctuations, capital flight, and investor risk perception are all linked to geopolitical stability in the region.