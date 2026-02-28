Iran Leader Khamenei Feared Killed In U.S-Israeli Strikes

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is feared dead after Israeli and American forces launched coordinated strikes on Iranian targets on Saturday morning.

The operation reportedly led to the destruction of his official residence and recovery of his body.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the strike on Khamenei’s home Saturday evening, saying: “We have destroyed Khamenei’s residence; he may be dead. There are many signs that he is no longer alive.”

A photo of a body believed to be Khamenei’s was reportedly shown to Netanyahu, with a senior Israeli official separately confirming his death, according to a New York report.

Israel later confirmed that the joint strikes also targeted Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has denied the reports, insisting that Khamenei and other senior Iranian officials are alive.

The strikes came after weeks of failed negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme. The United States had increased its military presence across the Middle East in recent weeks, following warnings by President Donald Trump that Iran would face consequences if a deal was not reached.

“It’s a very simple message. They will never have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said in a video posted on Truth Social.

Netanyahu suggested that the operation was far from over and appealed for “patience” because it could last as long as necessary.

“This war will lead to real peace,” he vowed.