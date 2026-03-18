Iran Maintains Nuclear Stance, Demands New Strait Of Hormuz Protocol

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Iran’s position on the development of nuclear weapons is unlikely to change despite recent leadership shifts, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in remarks broadcast by Al Jazeera and carried by Iranian state media on Wednesday.

Araqchi noted, however, that the country’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has not yet publicly outlined his stance on the issue.

Iran’s previous leader, Ali Khamenei, who was killed early in the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, had long opposed the development of weapons of mass destruction.

His position was formalized in a religious decree issued in the early 2000s banning such weapons.

Western governments, including the United States and Israel, have for years accused Tehran of pursuing nuclear weapons capabilities.

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Iranian officials, however, maintain that the country’s nuclear programme is intended solely for civilian purposes.

Araqchi explained that religious rulings, or fatwas, depend on the authority of the cleric who issues them, adding that it was too early to assess the legal or political outlook of the new leadership on the matter.

Beyond the nuclear issue, the Iranian foreign minister also outlined Tehran’s position on the future of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route.

He said countries bordering the Gulf should establish a new framework after the war to regulate transit through the waterway in line with regional interests.

Iran has effectively shut down the strait during the conflict, warning that it would block oil shipments to the United States, Israel, and their allies. The move has disrupted a critical passage through which a significant share of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas flows.

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Iran’s parliament speaker has also indicated that conditions in the strait will not return to their pre-war state, signaling potential long-term changes to energy transit in the region.

The United States has sought to assemble a naval coalition to protect shipping in the area, but several NATO allies have been reluctant to join military operations.

France has said it would only consider participating in such an initiative after a ceasefire and in coordination with Tehran.

Araqchi said an end to the war would require a comprehensive halt to hostilities across the region, along with compensation for damages suffered by Iran.

Addressing reports that Iranian strikes have affected civilian areas in Gulf countries, Araqchi argued that such incidents occurred because U.S. forces had relocated into urban zones. He said Iranian forces targeted locations where American personnel or facilities were present, even if those areas were close to civilian infrastructure.

While acknowledging that some regional populations have been affected, Araqchi blamed the United States for initiating the conflict, saying the consequences of the war stem from its actions.