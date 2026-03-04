Iran Postpones State Funeral For Ayatollah Khamenei

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Iranian authorities have postponed the state funeral for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday in Tehran.

State media reported that the ceremony has been delayed to allow for further preparations ahead of what officials expect to be a massive public turnout.

A new date has not yet been announced.

Ayatollah Khamenei served as Iran’s Supreme Leader, the country’s highest political and religious authority and commander-in-chief of its armed forces from 1989 until his reported death last week.

His passing has prompted nationwide mourning and drawn reactions across the region.

Authorities say updated details about the funeral arrangements will be communicated once finalized.