Iran Rejects U.S. Peace Proposal, Sets Conditions

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Iran has rejected a U.S. ceasefire proposal and continued missile and drone attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab states, dealing a setback to Washington’s efforts to end a conflict that has caused widespread devastation in the Middle East and global markets.

Tehran described President Donald Trump’s attempt to initiate indirect talks as “illogical and not viable” at this stage, according to Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency. State-owned Press TV cited an unnamed senior security official, saying Iran has its own conditions for a ceasefire.

These include guarantees that the U.S. and Israel will not resume attacks, reparations for war damages, recognition of Iran’s authority over the Strait of Hormuz, protection of its missile capabilities, and assurances of respect for its regional sovereignty.

The U.S. reportedly compiled a 15-point peace proposal, delivered to Iran via Pakistan, which requires Tehran to dismantle its main nuclear facilities and limit its missile arsenal to self-defense. In exchange, Iran would receive concessions, including sanctions relief.

Despite diplomatic efforts, Iran continued military operations on Wednesday. Iranian media reported new missile launches targeting Israel, while Saudi Arabia intercepted a drone in its eastern region. A strike on Kuwait set a fuel tank ablaze at the country’s main airport.

President Trump has emphasized that any agreement must prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons or enriching radioactive material for civilian purposes.

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He indicated hopes of reaching a deal by the end of the week, though gaps between the sides remain significant.

Uncertainty persists over who would represent Iran in negotiations following the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several other senior officials. Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s parliament speaker, has been identified as a potential front for talks but denied that negotiations have taken place.

Questions also remain over the immediate reopening of commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and how Israel would respond to any agreement.