Iran Reports 1,255 Dead, 12,000 Wounded in United States–Israeli Attacks

Iranian authorities report that at least 1,255 people have been killed and over 12,000 injured in the past nine days of military strikes by the United States and Israeli forces, according to Deputy Health Minister Ali Jafarian.

The casualties range in age from an 8 month old infant to an 88 year old elder, with 200 women and 168 children among the dead. A significant portion of child deaths occurred in the strike on Minab elementary school, where 168 children were reportedly killed.

The human toll also includes 11 healthcare workers, including four physicians, two nurses, and three emergency personnel, with 55 others wounded. Most deaths resulted from explosions, while common injuries include severe burns and crush wounds.

Despite the crisis, Jafarian emphasized that Iran’s health system remains operational and that domestic pharmaceutical companies are producing all required medicines.

The strikes, which began on February 28, 2026, targeted Iranian military sites, nuclear facilities, leadership, and infrastructure. Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel, United States bases, and allied sites in the Gulf region, involving Lebanon, Iraq, and other states.

Iran’s UN Ambassador has cited slightly higher figures, saying that 1,332 civilians have been killed, highlighting the growing humanitarian crisis. Independent organizations warn that casualties may rise further as verification continues.

The conflict has prompted international concern, with European officials, including Switzerland, calling for a ceasefire to prevent further escalation.

Authorities warn that the toll is likely to increase and stress the need for urgent humanitarian assistance for those affected.