Iran Says U.S. 15-point Peace Plan ‘Irrational’

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Iran has rejected a 15-point ceasefire proposal put forward by the United States, calling the demands “very excessive, unrealistic and irrational.”

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told reporters Monday: “We haven’t had any direct negotiations with the U.S so far. What has been communicated to us, whatever you may call it, 15 points or more or less, are a set of very excessive, unrealistic and irrational demands.”

Baghaei also defended Iran’s recent attacks on Gulf Arab states, claiming that US military bases in neighboring countries have been used against Iran.

“The news published lately about U.S airplanes being damaged in military bases in neighboring countries clearly shows that their land is being used, with or without their consent, by the aggressors against Iran.

Therefore, what Iran is doing is defending itself and it’s not considered attacking regional countries,” he said.

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Gulf Arab states, however, have repeatedly denied that the US is launching attacks from their territory against Iran.

The remarks come amid rising tensions in the Gulf, with the US and regional allies calling for restraint while Iran continues its regional operations.