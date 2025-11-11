Iran Seeks ‘Peaceful’ Nuclear Deal With U.S.

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Iran has expressed readiness to reach a “peaceful” nuclear agreement with the United States to end decades of tension over its atomic programme, but insists it will not compromise on national security, Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 12th Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate, Khatibzadeh said Iran seeks a diplomatic resolution and remains open to dialogue, even as it receives “contradictory messages” from America through third countries.

“Iran is not seeking nuclear bombs and is prepared to assure the world about it. We are very proud of our home-grown nuclear programme,” he stated.

The United States, its European allies, and Israel have long accused Iran of using its nuclear activities as cover to develop weapons capabilities. But Iran has continued to deny it, insisting its programme is strictly for peaceful purposes.

In October, President Donald Trump said America was ready to strike a deal with Iran, declaring that “the hand of friendship and cooperation is open.”

Khatibzadeh noted that five rounds of nuclear negotiations were held before hostilities erupted in June between Iran and Israel, a 12-day conflict during which the United States joined in striking key Iranian nuclear sites.

The talks have since stalled, with Khatibzadeh accusing the U.S. of “betraying diplomacy” but reaffirming Iran’s willingness to resume discussions under fair conditions.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, last week ruled out any negotiations under threats or pressure, showing Iran’s stance on preserving its sovereignty.