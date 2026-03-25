Iran Speaker Warns US: ‘Don’t Test Our Resolve To Defend’

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Iran’s parliament speaker has issued a strong warning to the United States, cautioning against any move that could challenge Tehran’s determination to defend its territory amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks on Wednesday, following reports that Washington is deploying additional troops to the region.

“We are closely monitoring all US movements in the region, especially troop deployments. What the generals have broke, the soldiers can’t fix; instead, they will fall victim to (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s delusions,” he said in a post on X.

“Do not test our resolve to defend our land.”

His comments come as tensions continue to escalate, with regional dynamics increasingly shaped by the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.