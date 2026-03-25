Iran Speaker Warns US: ‘Don’t Test Our Resolve To Defend’

World News
By Chidinma ONWUCHEKWA

Advertisement

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf

Iran’s parliament speaker has issued a strong warning to the United States, cautioning against any move that could challenge Tehran’s determination to defend its territory amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks on Wednesday, following reports that Washington is deploying additional troops to the region.

RELATED
World News

Spanish PM Says Middle East War ‘Far Worse’ Than Iraq 2003

World News

Trump Sends Peace Plan As Iran Opens Strait To ‘Non-Hostile’ Ships

“We are closely monitoring all US movements in the region, especially troop deployments. What the generals have broke, the soldiers can’t fix; instead, they will fall victim to (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s delusions,” he said in a post on X.

“Do not test our resolve to defend our land.”

His comments come as tensions continue to escalate, with regional dynamics increasingly shaped by the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement