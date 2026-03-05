Iran Strikes Azerbaijan Airport, Civilians Hurt

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

“We will not tolerate such aggression, and further violations will be met with an appropriate response,” said Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Iranian drones struck Azerbaijani territory on Thursday, crossing into the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and hitting Nakhchivan International Airport as well as nearby civilian areas, authorities said.

According to the Ministry, one drone hit the airport terminal while another crashed near a school in Shakarabad village, causing infrastructure damage and injuring at least two civilians.

Azerbaijan’s defense ministry added that the strikes “will not go unanswered”, as tensions rise amid the broader Middle East conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

The government also condemned the attacks as a violation of international law, summoning Iran’s ambassador to demand explanations and stressing that Azerbaijan reserves the right to take appropriate measures to protect its citizens.

While Iran has claimed it is targeting U.S. military facilities in the region, Azerbaijan does not host any official U.S. military bases. The United States does engage in security cooperation and joint training programs with Azerbaijan, but there are no permanent U.S. installations in the country, including the Nakhchivan exclave.