Iran Vows ‘Revenge’ After Killing Of Security Chief Larijani

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Iran has confirmed the death of its top security official, Ali Ardashir Larijani, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Tehran, Iranian state media reported.

The strike also claimed the life of Gholamreza Soleimani, commander of the Basij paramilitary force, in what Tehran described as a targeted attack on its leadership.

Larijani, 67, was the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, making him one of the most powerful figures in the country and widely seen as a key strategist on security and nuclear issues following the recent death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Before returning to the role in 2025, Larijani served as speaker of parliament and had a long political career in Iran’s leadership.

In the days before his death, Larijani had taken a hardline stance against the United States and Israel, directly addressing U.S. President Donald Trump on social media.

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In a warning amid escalating tensions, he said, “Even those greater than you have failed to eliminate the Iranian nation… Be careful not to be eliminated yourself,” a remark meant as a challenge to Trump’s aggressive rhetoric toward Iran.

In response to Larijani’s killing, Iranian army chief Amir Hatami vowed on Wednesday that Tehran would launch a “decisive and regrettable” retaliation.

“Iran’s response to the assassination of the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council will be decisive and regrettable,” Hatami said in a statement.

The Revolutionary Guards, a powerful military force separate from the regular army, said it had fired missiles at central Israel “in revenge for the blood of martyr Dr Ali Larijani and his companions.”

Iran’s foreign minister also issued a stark warning that the repercussions of Larijani’s killing could “hit all,” suggesting that the fallout from the attack and the wider conflict may extend well beyond the Middle East.

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Funerals for Larijani and Soleimani were scheduled as the nation mourned its losses and prepared for further confrontations.

The targeted strikes mark one of the most significant escalations in a conflict that has already seen multiple high-ranking Iranian figures killed and has drawn in military actions across the region.

International observers warn that the violence could disrupt regional stability, global energy supplies, and diplomatic relations.