Iran War: China Welcomes Ceasefire Arrangement

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China says it welcomes the announcement by relevant parties of reaching a ceasefire arrangement on the Iran conflict.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, on Wednesday, expressed support for the mediation efforts made by countries such as Pakistan.

Iran and the United States have agreed to a two-week ceasefire less than two hours before the deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump, and will hold negotiations in Pakistan.

China has consistently advocated for an end to military operations and the resolution of disputes through political and diplomatic means to ultimately achieve lasting peace and stability in the Middle East and the Gulf region, Mao said.

The spokesperson added that China has also made its own efforts in this regard.