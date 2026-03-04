Iran War Costs U.S. Over $2bn In 4 Days, Tracker Reveals

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The United States launched Operation Epic Fury on February 28, 2026, initiating a major military campaign against Iran aimed at dismantling the regime’s security apparatus, missile capabilities, naval forces, and elements of its nuclear program.

According to a real-time cost tracking website at iran-cost-ticker.com, the operation has already imposed a substantial financial burden on American taxpayers.

As of the latest update around 4:50 AM on March 4, 2026, the live estimate places the total U.S. spending at approximately $2,248,721,540, with a projected range between $1,879,128,322 and $2,768,140,422.

This figure combines sustained daily operations amounting to roughly $1.36bn so far with discrete one-time expenditures totalling $890m.

The site reports that sustained operations are running at about $220m per day, equivalent to roughly $2,546 per second or $9.17m per hour. This daily burn rate is broken down into several key categories based on open-source defence data.

“Per-hour costs are full Operating & Support (O&S) basis — higher than DoD reimbursable rates. Includes fuel, maintenance, crew, depot repairs. 150–200 sorties/day initial, 80–100 sustained,” the website stated.

Personnel costs for around 50,000 deployed forces account for $40m daily, while naval operations involving two carrier strike groups, seven guided-missile destroyers, and six littoral combat ships contribute $22m.

Aircraft operations across 13 different types, including high-end platforms like the B-2 Spirit, F-22 Raptor, and F-35, add $48m per day.

Additional expenses cover fuel and logistics at $15m, non-tracked ordnance at $35m, C4ISR, cyber, and space assets at $10m, and various overhead and unmodeled costs at $50m.

More of the discrete costs are from events in the operation’s early timeline. These include the loss of three U.S. aircraft to friendly fire from Kuwaiti defenses on February 28, valued at $270m, an initial salvo of around 120 Tomahawk Block V missiles costing $240m, 60 JASSM-ER missiles at $90m, follow-on strikes and suppression efforts estimated at $180m, eight GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators used against hardened facilities like Fordow at roughly $28m, and naval anti-ship strikes that neutralized Iranian vessels for about $75m.

Broader munitions and equipment replacement estimates push the total for such items toward $982m (or over $1bn when using surge replacement pricing).

The human toll has also mounted quickly. The United States has confirmed six service members killed, including two pilots in the February 28 friendly fire incident and four more from an Iranian strike on a tactical operations centre in Kuwait, along with 18 wounded.

“Behind every number above is a person and their family below,” THE WHISTLER saw on the tracker.

On the Iranian side, estimates indicate at least 40 military casualties and over 369 civilian deaths, with notable incidents including 201 civilians reported on the first day of strikes, 20 more in Tehran, and 148 students killed in a March 3 strike on a school in Minab.

Casualty figures remain uncertain and are drawn from sources like CENTCOM, the Iranian Red Crescent, AP, and Reuters, with ongoing updates expected as more information emerges.

The conflict has produced immediate global economic ripples. The Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20 per cent of the world’s oil transits, remains suspended, contributing to sharp increases in energy prices.

Brent crude stands at $82.26 per barrel, up over 16 per cent, while WTI crude is at $75.15 per barrel, up more than 15 per cent. Gold holds steady around $5,171.50 per ounce, but U.S. stock indices have declined, with the S&P 500 down about 1.07 per cent, the Dow Jones down 1.37 per cent, and the Nasdaq down 1.52 per cent. The VIX fear index has surged more than 20 per cent to 23.57.

The tracker draws from Department of Defence data, Congressional Research Service reports, Government Accountability Office analyses, CBO estimates, SIPRI, and various media outlets to build its bottom-up model.

It phases costs from an initial high-intensity period of around $380m per day down to sustained levels, while noting important exclusions such as long-term veteran healthcare, opportunity costs compared to domestic investments, and broader economic disruptions from energy market shocks.