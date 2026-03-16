Iran War: Sri Lanka Orders Remote Work To Save Fuel

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Sri Lankan President Anura Dissanayake has directed ministries to examine the feasibility of remote work for public- and private-sector employees.

Dissanayake said the aim is to reduce fuel consumption and maintain essential services amid the Middle East conflict.

He gave the instructions at a meeting where officials reviewed the needs of key sectors, including health, education, industry, agriculture, and fisheries, with a focus on fuel requirements and service continuity.

Dissanayake urged authorities to stay prepared for possible disruptions, closely monitor developments and coordinate across sectors to ensure an effective response.

The president also instructed officials to improve the digital QR code system introduced on Sunday to manage fuel distribution and ensure effective management of available fuel stocks.

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A weekly fuel quota was also implemented alongside the QR code system.