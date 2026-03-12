Iran War To Bring Regime Change, Says Netanyahu

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel’s ongoing war against Iran could create conditions that allow the Iranian people to overthrow their government, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

Speaking during a briefing on the conflict, Netanyahu said Israel has expanded its objectives in the war beyond weakening Iran’s military capabilities.

“I have added a third objective, which is to create, for the Iranian people, the conditions to bring down this regime,” Netanyahu said.

He said Israel’s primary goals remain preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons and degrading its ballistic missile capabilities.

Netanyahu also claimed that Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, cannot appear publicly following recent Israeli strikes.

“We eliminated the old tyrant, and the new tyrant can’t show his face in public,” Netanyahu said.

The remark appeared to reference a recent address by Khamenei in which the new Iranian leader delivered a speech broadcast by state media but did not appear on camera.

The message was read live on television without revealing his location, a move widely seen as a precaution amid ongoing Israeli strikes on Iran.

Iran has rejected Israel’s claims and accused it of attempting to destabilize the country through military attacks and political pressure.

In a statement carried by Iranian state media, officials in Tehran said the country’s leadership remains firmly in control and warned that continued attacks would be met with a strong response.

Iran has also accused Israel and the United States of seeking regime change through military force, an allegation both governments have previously denied as an official war aim.

The conflict between Israel and Iran has intensified in recent days, with both sides exchanging threats while regional tensions continue to rise across the Middle East.