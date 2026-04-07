Iranians Begin Forming Human Chains Around Bridges, Power Plants

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Iranian youths have mobilized to form human chains around bridges and power plants following warnings from U.S. President Donald Trump that “a whole civilization will die tonight” if Tehran fails to meet his deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Videos circulating on Tuesday show citizens gathering near key infrastructure, linking hands in a show of collective protection as airstrikes continued to pound the capital, Tehran.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said over 14 million citizens had volunteered to defend the country. “More than 14 million proud Iranians have so far registered to sacrifice their lives to defend Iran. I too have been, am, and will remain devoted to giving my life for Iran,” he said.

Trump’s deadline, set for 1am UK time on Wednesday, follows days of escalating rhetoric.

In a post on Tuesday, Trump wrote: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

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Iran has rejected a temporary ceasefire, instead demanding a permanent end to the war, and has vowed not to yield to U.S. demands.

Calls for restraint from world leaders have so far gone unheeded as both sides dig in ahead of the looming deadline.