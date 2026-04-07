Iran’s Exiled Crown Prince Urges Military To Oppose Islamic Republic

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Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has called on the country’s armed forces to break their silence and confront the ruling Islamic Republic, urging them to uphold their oath to the nation.

In a video address released Tuesday, Pahlavi appealed directly to Iran’s military establishment, framing his message as a decisive moment for national duty. He urged troops to “step forward” and defend the country against what he described as a failing regime and its foreign-backed allies.

Pahlavi, son of Iran’s last monarch overthrown during the 1979 Islamic Revolution, positioned himself as a leading voice for a secular and democratic Iran. He called on the armed forces to align with the Iranian people rather than the state.

Invoking historical figures he described as symbols of patriotism, Pahlavi argued that today’s military must reclaim its role as a guardian of national sovereignty.

“How can you remain silent,” he said, “in the face of the presence and actions of foreign-linked forces operating within Iran?”

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He accused the government and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of widespread repression, alleging that thousands of Iranians have been killed while foreign militias operate with impunity.

The exiled prince further claimed that Iran is being pushed “to the brink of ruin” by policies he described as destructive, and urged both soldiers and civilians to act before it is too late.

His remarks come amid heightened regional tensions and follow previous appeals for members of Iran’s security forces to defect or side with protesters and opposition movements.

Pahlavi has consistently advocated for a peaceful transition to a secular democratic system, rejecting a return to absolute monarchy while promoting national reconciliation and political reform.

There was no immediate response from Iranian officials or state media. Authorities in Tehran have historically dismissed such statements as attempts to incite unrest and undermine the state.

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The latest call highlights mounting pressure from opposition figures abroad, as divisions over Iran’s political future continue to deepen.