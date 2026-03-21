Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility Hit In Airstrike – Report

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Iran has reported that its Natanz nuclear enrichment facility was struck in an airstrike on Saturday, March 21, according to state-linked media and international news outlets.

Authorities said no radiation leaks have been detected and that there is no immediate danger to residents near the site.

The Natanz facility is a central part of Iran’s uranium enrichment programme and has been previously targeted in attacks, highlighting its strategic significance.

While Iranian officials have not disclosed full details on the extent of the damage, state media and agencies like Reuters suggest the strike may have involved covert U.S. and Israeli operations, though specifics remain unconfirmed.

The attack comes amid an escalation in regional tensions, with ongoing hostilities involving Iran, Israel, and U.S. forces. Reports indicate missile exchanges in the region and increased U.S. troop deployments, raising concerns over potential further military confrontations.

The Iranian authorities said they are monitoring the facility and the surrounding areas closely.