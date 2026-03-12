Iran’s New Supreme Leader Issues First Statement, Calls For Closure Of U.S. Bases In Region

Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, made his first public statement on Thursday, addressing the nation amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region.

In a televised briefing, Khamenei thanked Iran’s military for their role in defending the country, saying, “I would like to thank the brave fighters who are doing a great job at a time when our country is under pressure and under attack.”

He credited them with preventing Iran from being “dominated or divided” and vowed that the nation would continue to fight to “avenge the blood of our martyrs,” including both the slain former Supreme Leader and civilians killed in recent assaults.

Khamenei issued a sharp warning to the United States, stating that “all U.S. bases should be immediately closed in the region or they will continue to be attacked.”

He clarified that Iran is targeting only U.S. installations and stressed that it still seeks “good relations with its neighbours.”

The Supreme Leader also outlined broader regional objectives, saying the Strait of Hormuz should remain closed as a strategic tool to pressure Tehran’s adversaries.

He noted that resistance forces in Yemen “will also do the job” and that armed groups in Iraq “want to help” Iran.

Addressing the domestic impact of the conflict, Khamenei assured that “those wounded will receive free treatment” and that financial support would be provided to those affected.

He called on citizens to maintain unity and “overcome differences” in the face of current challenges.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Ali Khamenei, was officially appointed by Iran’s Assembly of Experts on March 8, 2026, following his father’s death in a U.S.–Israeli airstrike on February 28.

Analysts say his first public remarks signal a firm approach both to domestic solidarity and regional military strategy as Iran continues its operations against U.S. military assets.