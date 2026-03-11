Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Fires ‘Israeli‑Owned’ Vessel, Strikes Thai Ship

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it fired on two commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz after the vessels allegedly ignored repeated warnings from Iranian naval forces and failed to obtain the required permission to enter Iranian waters.

Tehran identified one vessel as the Liberia-flagged container ship Express Rome, which the IRGC described as “Israeli‑owned.” The second, the Thailand‑flagged bulk carrier Mayuree Naree, was struck by at least two projectiles while passing approximately 11 nautical miles north of Oman.

The attack caused significant damage to the Mayuree Naree’s engine room and stern, triggering a large fire.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow but vital waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

About 20 percent of the world’s oil and gas exports pass through this route, making it one of the globe’s most strategically important shipping lanes.

Iran’s naval authorities stated the strikes were justified because both ships “disregarded warnings” and “attempted to illegally pass through the Strait of Hormuz.”

Tehran has repeatedly stated that all ships passing through the strait must obtain permission from its authorities.

The IRGC’s latest strikes come amid rising tensions between Tehran, Israel, and the United States, with each side closely monitoring shipping traffic in the region.

Other vessels have reportedly been hit by projectiles in the area in recent days, forcing crew evacuations and raising concerns about maritime safety and global energy supplies.

Shipping companies and international authorities are closely following the situation.

The incident highlights the ongoing escalation in the Middle East, with Iran asserting control over strategic waterways while regional and global powers weigh their responses to prevent wider conflict.